Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Punjab people have lost trust in AAP govt, says former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

According to Rupani, who is in charge of BJP affairs in Punjab, the law and order situation ‘is very very serious in Punjab’ and urged the Punjab government to take strict measures.

“I am very sad that things have deteriorated in Punjab to such level. Punjab government should take strict measures and the central government would also help,” Rupani said.
On his maiden visit to Punjab after being appointed as the in-charge of the BJP affairs in Punjab, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday said, “The law and order situation is very very serious in Punjab” and people had “lost trust in the (AAP) government”.

Referring to the attacks at Punjab police intelligence headquarters in May and other similar attacks on police and security establishments in recent times, Rupani said that police have “surrendered” (to criminals) and people have lost trust in the government.

The former CM said that the BJP’s aim was to make Punjab a “powerful” state which sent 13 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha.

Rupani said that the mandate in favour of the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections was “a record”. He attributed the seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat to the “Modi development politics” and the “love for Modi which got converted into votes”.

On the five seats won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, Rupani said the party managed to win those seats on “caste lines”. He mocked AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “giving in writing that AAP will form government in Gujarat”.

He also hit out at the Congress that managed to win only 17 seats in the 182-member Vidhan Sabha in Gujarat.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:15:56 am
