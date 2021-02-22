Vijay Hazare Trophy: Manan and Ankit star in UTCA’s win over Haryana

A century by skipper Manan Vohra (117) and a half-century by Ankit Kaushik (78 no) coupled with a three-wicket haul by Jagjit Singh Sandhu (3 for 36) helped UTCA score a three-wicket win over Haryana in a league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (Elite Group) played at Kolkata on Sunday.

Batting first, Haryana posted a total of 299 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs. HJ Rana played a knock of 102 runs off 125 balls while Rahul Tewatia played a knock of 73 runs off 39 balls.

Rana smashed 11 boundaries and one six during his knock while Tewatia hit four boundaries and six sixes during his knock. For UTCA, Jagjit Singh Sandhu claimed three wickets for 36 runs while Gurinder Singh claimed two wickets for 50 runs.

Chasing the target, UTCA chased the target for the loss of seven wickets in 49.3 overs. Skipper Manan Vohra played a brilliant knock of 117 runs off 120 balls. Vohra smashed nine boundaries and two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Ankit Kaushik played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs off 66 balls to steer UTCA to win. Kaushik smashed four boundaries and three sixes during his knock. Shivam Bhambri played a knock of 48 runs.

For Haryana, Rahul Tewatia claimed two wickets for 66 runs while Arun Chaprana claimed two wickets for 66 runs.