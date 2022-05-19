scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Vijay Dev is new State Election Commissioner

After being sworn-in, Dev went to the UT office of the Election Commission and interacted with the Commissioner of the municipal corporation and other functionaries there.  Her advised the staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries received from anyone.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 4:40:12 am
Banwarilal Purohit, Vijay Dev, Punjab Raj Bhawan, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHe emphasised that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed.

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Wednesday administered the oath of office to UT’s new State Election Commissioner, Vijay Dev at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. Dev, who has earlier served as the chief secretary of Delhi, will hold the charge of the State Election Commissioner for both the NCT of Delhi and UT. He was accompanied by UT Advisor Dharam Pal, and other senior functionaries of the administration as he was sworn-in on Wednesday.

More from Chandigarh

After being sworn-in, Dev went to the UT office of the Election Commission and interacted with the Commissioner of the municipal corporation and other functionaries there.  Her advised the staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries received from anyone. He emphasised that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement