Vijay Dev is new State Election Commissioner

He emphasised that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed.

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Wednesday administered the oath of office to UT’s new State Election Commissioner, Vijay Dev at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. Dev, who has earlier served as the chief secretary of Delhi, will hold the charge of the State Election Commissioner for both the NCT of Delhi and UT. He was accompanied by UT Advisor Dharam Pal, and other senior functionaries of the administration as he was sworn-in on Wednesday.