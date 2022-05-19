Vijay Dev is new State Election Commissioner

May 19, 2022 4:40:12 am
UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Wednesday administered the oath of office to UT’s new State Election Commissioner, Vijay Dev at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. Dev, who has earlier served as the chief secretary of Delhi, will hold the charge of the State Election Commissioner for both the NCT of Delhi and UT. He was accompanied by UT Advisor Dharam Pal, and other senior functionaries of the administration as he was sworn-in on Wednesday.
After being sworn-in, Dev went to the UT office of the Election Commission and interacted with the Commissioner of the municipal corporation and other functionaries there. Her advised the staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries received from anyone. He emphasised that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed.
