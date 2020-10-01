Vijai Vardhan is Haryana Chief Secretary, Rajeev Arora as ACS

1987-batch officer Devender Singh goes as ACS (Agriculture and Farmers welfare department) in addition to his current charge of ACS (Irrigation and Water Resources, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development and Industrial Training).

Vijai Vardhan, a 1985-batch IAS officer, was Wednesday appointed Haryana’s chief secretary replacing Keshni Anand Arora. With Vardhan taking over as state’s top bureaucrat, a number of senior IAS officers were transferred and given additional charge to their existing duties.

Besides being the chief secretary, Vardhan shall be looking after Haryana General Administration, Personnel, Training, Parliamentary affairs, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms departments and will also be Secretary Incharge of Plan coordination.

Vardhan was earlier ACS (Home), the charge that has now been given to 1987-batch officer Rajeev Arora. Besides being Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Arora shall also be ACS (Health and Family Welfare) and look after departments of Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice department. Arora continues to be the nodal officer for Covid-19 in Haryana.

Sanjeev Kaushal, a 1986-batch officer, has been appointed as Financial Commissioner (Revenue and Disaster Management) and Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation department). Another 1986-batch officer Alok Nigam was appointed as ACS (Public Works, B&R and Architecture department). Nigam shall also look after Forests and Wildlife department besides Medical Education and Research department.

1987-batch officer Devender Singh goes as ACS (Agriculture and Farmers welfare department) in addition to his current charge of ACS (Irrigation and Water Resources, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development and Industrial Training).

Dharamvir Singh, a 2012 batch officer has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.