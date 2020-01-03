Vij taunts govt to take back Home portfolio, BJP calls grouse communication gap

Vij told The Indian Express, “If this is the way it has to function, then why give me the portfolio. If they want to keep it, then so be it.” Vij told The Indian Express, “If this is the way it has to function, then why give me the portfolio. If they want to keep it, then so be it.”

Over the last two months, ever since BJP came to power in Haryana for the second consecutive term, party’s senior most MLA in the state and Home Minister Anil Vij has been struggling to find his feet.

Over the past few days he has pulled up the state intelligence department (the state CID) for not sharing information sought by him and has also shot a dissent note to the CM over transfer of 9 IPS officers without taking him on board.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is yet to reply to Vij’s dissent note on the transfers, officials of the CID have also not replied to Vij’s queries in the stipulated time frame.

Perturbed over the alleged defiance and CMO overruling him without keeping him in the loop, Vij told The Indian Express, “If this is the way it has to function, then why give me the portfolio. If they want to keep it, then so be it.”

“Although the CM has the power to overrule me, I should be kept in the loop at least. Decisions are taken and I am only marked a copy. When I resisted the recent transfers of IPS officers and even informed my dissent on file, the matter should at least have been discussed with me before I was overruled,” Vij, a six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment, said.

BJP’s state president Subhash Barala, however, called Vij’s grouse a “communication-gap”and added that “any intervention at this stage was not required”.

“Traditionally, Home department had always been with the Chief Minister. However, this time the portfolio has been given as an independent charge to another minister. Thus, there is some communication-gap. But, I am sure that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister will overcome it by mutual discussion. As a party president, I do not think any intervention from my side is required at this stage,” Subhash Barala told The Indian Express.

