Vij suspends executive engineer, forest officer at public grievance meet

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij, during a hearing at a grievance meeting in Sirsa district on Friday, ordered the suspension of Public Health Department Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar and Forest Department officer Sunder Singh in connection with a tree-cutting case in village Kaluana of the Dabwali area.
In addition, legal action was ordered against another official Ajay for allegedly giving a false affidavit and not disclosing the complete truth regarding the tree cutting at the Kaluana waterworks.
“Even if they go to court, the suspension order will stand. The police investigation will now determine who cut the trees and on whose instructions”, Vij said.
This was the first complaint taken up in the meeting. The issue had also been raised in the previous grievance meeting, following which Vij ordered an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the ADC. The ADC’s investigation confirmed that excessive tree cutting had taken place at the waterworks, including 12–13 trees with a thickness of 6–7 inches, while the remaining trees were smaller.
The land belongs to the Public Health Department, and the Forest Department was assigned the responsibility of cutting 51 trees at the waterworks. However, allegations were made that an additional 31 trees were cut, and a complaint was submitted to the department.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sam Curran bounced back from being smashed around the park in his first spell by taking a hat-trick and powering England to a 11-run win (DLS method) over Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Pallekele.