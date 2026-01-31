Vij suspends executive engineer, forest officer at public grievance meet

Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij, during a hearing at a grievance meeting in Sirsa district on Friday, ordered the suspension of Public Health Department Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar and Forest Department officer Sunder Singh in connection with a tree-cutting case in village Kaluana of the Dabwali area.

In addition, legal action was ordered against another official Ajay for allegedly giving a false affidavit and not disclosing the complete truth regarding the tree cutting at the Kaluana waterworks.

“Even if they go to court, the suspension order will stand. The police investigation will now determine who cut the trees and on whose instructions”, Vij said.