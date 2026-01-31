Vij suspends executive engineer, forest officer at public grievance meet

In addition, legal action was ordered against another official Ajay for allegedly giving a false affidavit and not disclosing the complete truth regarding the tree cutting at the Kaluana waterworks.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 01:41 PM IST
Anil VijHaryana minister Anil Vij orders suspension of two officials over illegal tree cutting in Sirsa, seeks police probe. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij, during a hearing at a grievance meeting in Sirsa district on Friday, ordered the suspension of Public Health Department Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar and Forest Department officer Sunder Singh in connection with a tree-cutting case in village Kaluana of the Dabwali area.

In addition, legal action was ordered against another official Ajay for allegedly giving a false affidavit and not disclosing the complete truth regarding the tree cutting at the Kaluana waterworks.

“Even if they go to court, the suspension order will stand. The police investigation will now determine who cut the trees and on whose instructions”, Vij said.

This was the first complaint taken up in the meeting. The issue had also been raised in the previous grievance meeting, following which Vij ordered an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the ADC. The ADC’s investigation confirmed that excessive tree cutting had taken place at the waterworks, including 12–13 trees with a thickness of 6–7 inches, while the remaining trees were smaller.

The land belongs to the Public Health Department, and the Forest Department was assigned the responsibility of cutting 51 trees at the waterworks. However, allegations were made that an additional 31 trees were cut, and a complaint was submitted to the department.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
tiss campus politics
TISS replaces students’ union with council, removes student reps from key admin bodies
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement