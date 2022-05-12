scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Vij says Haryana to set up Anti-Terror Squad, cites arrests in Karnal, Mohali RPG attack

In the meeting, Rajeev Arora informed that the security audit of police establishments and key government buildings will be conducted to counter any untoward incident.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 12, 2022 3:57:40 am
Haryana, haryana government, Anil Vij, Mohali, Punjab government, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAnil Vij

Haryana will soon set up an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Home Minister Anil Vij Wednesday said, the decision coming days after four terror suspects with Pakistan links a rocket-propelled grenade was fired targeting Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters at Mohali in neighbouring Punjab.

“From the security point of view, Anti-Terror Squad will be formed, in which DIG and SP rank officers will be included,” he said, while presiding over a meeting on security-related matters with officials of the Home and police department.

There is a need to increase security in Haryana in view of the explosion at the intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, and the recent arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists who were nabbed with explosives in Haryana’s Karnal, Vij said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said, “There is a strong need of beefing up the security across Haryana. We will be exercising constant surveillance on the activities of anti-social elements and terrorists and analyse their modus operandi closely. We will be demolishing their networks,” said Vij.

Best of Express Premium

How Russia and China exploit history to further their interestsPremium
How Russia and China exploit history to further their interests
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small WinPremium
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small Win
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read today
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki villagePremium
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki village
More Premium Stories >>

Metal detectors will be installed at all crowded places and busy markets in the state as part of enhanced security measures, he said, and also asked senior states officials to ensure all important buildings in the state are covered by CCTV cameras.

About the social media networks being used by the terror suspects, Vij said, “Haryana Police shall also be reaching to the last man behind such social media posts that spread anti-national video-messages”.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Rajeev Arora and Director General of Police P K Agrawal were among others present in the meeting.

Arora said, “A security audit will be conducted for all the vital and security installations across the state”.

DGP Agrawal added that the police will also be launching an awareness campaign asking people to inform them about any suspected, unclaimed objects in buses, trains or at public places.

In an audacious attack on Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali’s Sector 77 at 7.45 pm, which sent the state in a high alert mode. Nobody was injured in the attack.

Vij said the Haryana government is ready to offer any help to Punjab in this matter. “Our senior officers will be meeting their Punjab counterparts soon.”

Referring to Khalistan flags being put up on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly building. Vij said he has directed officials in Haryana to ensure all important buildings in the state are covered by functional CCTV cameras. Besides, he said he will also appeal to common people, traders and social organisations to install CCTV cameras.

More from Chandigarh

In the meeting, Rajeev Arora informed that the security audit of police establishments and key government buildings will be conducted to counter any untoward incident.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement