Vij redresses grievances of over 1,000 people

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij redressed the grievances of over a thousand people in Ambala on Saturday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was directed to be constituted for seven cases. In two separate cases, the officers of the Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) rank were directed to constitute an SIT and investigate the matter.

A complainant from Sirsa, while discussing his grievance with Vij, said that a false case had been registered against him in connection with a 20 lakhs taken from an account for two vehicles. Vij directed the Director General Police (DGP) of Haryana to investigate the matter.

Another resident, a woman of Ambala city, levelled assault and threat allegations among others against her in-laws. She alleged that her brother-in-law is posted in the police and was not allowing any action to be taken in the matter. Vij directed the DGP to look into this matter as well.