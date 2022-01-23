Anil Vij: Police to launch ‘Clean Haryana’ campaign against illegal activities

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij on Saturday directed senior officers of Haryana Police to run a “Clean Haryana” campaign against all illegal activities under which the police were directed to tighten the noose around those involved in the business of gambling, speculation, illicit liquor, and drugs.

“Under the ‘Clean Haryana’ campaign, the Director General of Police will constitute three or four police teams at the headquarter level and random checks will be conducted in every village and every police station in Haryana, especially in areas where illegal businesses were found to be operating previously. If the teams find people indulging in illegal activities, then action will be taken against the officers of that police station area. After this the Director General of Police will prepare a report and send it to the Home Minister. If even after being given instructions, people are found indulging in illegal business in the area of that particular police station, then it will be the responsibility of the officers of that police station and after that the Home Minister will take a decision at his level for further action,” Vij said.

A meeting of senior officers, as well as all the officers of the state up to ACP and DSP level, was chaired by Vij on Saturday in which he told officers that action will have to be taken against people who break the law.