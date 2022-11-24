Vij writes to Mann, raises Dera Bassi road traffic issue

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij has shot off a letter to Punjab’s Chief Minister raising the issue of acute traffic congestion on the Dera Bassi-Ramgarh road stretch.

In the letter written to Mann on November 18, Vij has requested the Punjab CM that the road stretch between Ramgarh and Dera Bassi via Zirakpur should be converted into a four-lane road.

“The road stretch between Dera Bassi and Ramgarh is an extremely heavy-traffic zone. Despite heavy traffic, the road’s condition is extremely poor. People who have to reach Chandigarh or Panchkula from Derabassi via Zirakpur have to take an alternative route via Ramgarh to Panchkula and then Chandigarh. There is a round-the-clock traffic congestion in Zirakpur. People face a lot of hardship due to potholed road stretch. I would request you that this road stretch be made four-lane so that people do not face inconvenience while travelling to Panchkula or Chandigarh,” Vij wrote to Mann.

The Zirakpur – Dera Bassi – Ramgarh makes a Y-axis and is approximately a 20.5-km-long stretch. On average, the route is covered in not less than an hour.

While Ramgarh falls in Haryana, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi are in Punjab. Motorists face a harrowing time at Zirakpur due to heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours (9 am till 12 noon) and (5 pm till 8 pm) due to vehicles haphazardly parked outside the shops that have their entrance-exit on the road.