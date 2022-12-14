Irrigation scam: Vigilance summons KBS Sidhu; he says ‘can’t appear at such short notice’

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Punjab cadre KBS Sidhu did not appear before the state vigilance bureau on Tuesday in connection with the multi-crore irrigation scam where his role as then Additional Chief Secretary is being probed.

In a letter to the VB, Sidhu said he was “not in a position” to appear before the VB at “such a short notice”. Now the VB has summoned him again on Monday.

“Without prejudice to the above, it is submitted that the summon in question has been received at my end, through WhatsApp, only late last evening, i.e., around 09 pm on Monday. The said summon has not been served upon me at my notified address, till date. Therefore, you may kindly appreciate that I am not in a position to appear before your good self today, i.e., on Tuesday at 10am at such a short notice of merely a few hours,” Sidhu wrote.

Citing the November 15 order of Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) and underlining that he reserved to initiate legal proceedings, Sidhu wrote, “It is deemed necessary to point out that the summon is liable to first satisfy the requirements of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, since the requisite prior approval to conduct any such inquiry is mandatorily required by the VB before proceeding further.”

Referring to the previous order dated September 16 “purportedly passed in terms of Section 17A of the PC Act by the ‘Competent Authority’ of Punjab Government,” Sidhu wrote, “It may be relevant to note that it was the categoric stand of the VB before the HC that the said order was erroneous and that VB shall be seeking a fresh or a rectified order.

Accordingly, [I] request VB to kindly confirm if any such fresh or rectified order under Section 17A of the PC Act has been obtained by the VB in connection with the aforesaid inquiry sought to be initiated. If yes, request VB to share a copy of the order so that the current situation may be assessed in terms of observations made by HC in its order dated November 14, 2022.”

On the other hand, VB has summoned Sidhu again on Monday. A VB official said that the “order has been rectified replacing the word ‘investigation’ with the ‘inquiry’.

Sidhu, when contacted, told The Indian Express that he had been summoned on Monday by the VB, but did not provide him with the copy of rectified order as requested by him.

He said he would discuss the matter with his counsel, when asked if he would appear before the VB on Monday.

A senior VB official said Sidhu was trying to “evade questioning in the irrigation scam”.