Vigilance seeks sanction to prosecute senior IAS officer

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau takes 17 years to complete probe against Sanjay Gupta in an embezzlement case

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has finally completed investigation in to the 17-year-old alleged corruption case against senior IAS officer Sanjay Gupta and has written to the state government seeking prosecution sanction for filing challan before the court.

The vigilance bureau has framed charges of embezzlement of funds between Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh against Gupta,who was posted as Additional deputy commissioner,Pooh,Kinnaur,between 1992 and 1993,his first posting. Gupta had additional charge of Desert Development Project,in which the irregularities were committed in purchase of high density water (HDW) pipes without proper approval of the Purchases Committee constituted under the deputy commissioner.

The bureau has received prosecution sanction against the co-accused in the case,Divisional Forest Officer P C Sharma. Highly placed sources said the government has received the vigilance request,but has not yet written to the Centre,which is mandatory in case of all-India cadre officers for prosecution sanction.

In July 2009,Gupta was caught red-handed with Rs two lakh cash from a Parwanoo hotel. After being booked for possession of unexplained cash,the vigilance bureau also registered a case for disproportionate assets against him,following recovery of certain documents during raids from his Panchkula and Shimla homes.

Investigation in the case is still going on and chargesheet has not been prepared yet. Gupta was suspended from the post of General Manager,General Industries Corporation,after the big haul by the vigilance and later reinstated,despite resistance from a committee headed by the Chief Secretary,without giving any posting.

Investigation pertaining to his tenure at Kinnaur revealed that Gupta had forged the proceedings of the purchases committee to give sanction for purchase of HDW pipes for an area of approximately 85 hectares. Originally the area approved was about 45 hectares,which Gupta allegedly increased,without any approval,to almost double. He reportedly also managed to influence Divisional Forest Officer P C Sharma to forge the proceedings and get the supply orders before time. Later investigations also found out that the quality of pipes supplied by a Solan-based manufacturer were also not of good quality. FIR in the case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in year 1996 at the Vigilance police station in Shimla.

Later,when the vigilance sought prosecution sanction from the government in this case of embezzlement,the case was transferred to the CID during the previous Congress government,when the department was headed by the controversial former Additional Director General of Police B S Thind.

Interestingly,the CID had filed a cancellation report in the case before the court,despite a long list of charges being framed against Gupta and the DFO. The case was taken up again recently,when the vigilance filed for withdrawal of the cancellation of the case.

