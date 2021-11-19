Vigilance nabs HPSC deputy secy, two others for manipulating marks

A deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others were arrested Thursday night for allegedly manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in a recruitment examination for dental surgeons, the state vigilance bureau said.

The exam was conducted by the HPSC on September 26.

After an FIR was registered in the case on November 17, a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar from Bhiwani district was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh cash, according to an official release.

Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during investigation, the vigilance officials further arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar district, and seized cash worth Rs 1.07 crore when his house was searched.

Later, the vigilance bureau arrested 2016-batch HCS officer Anil Nagar, posted as Deputy Secretary in Haryana Public

Service Commission. Sources sad the vigilance officials recovered Rs 90 lakh cash from Nagar. The raids, conducted on the directions issued by vigilance bureau chief SS Kapoor, were on till the filing of this report.

“A few more persons from whom Nagar had demanded and accepted illegal gratification were tracked by the vigilance. Preliminary information reveals that the deal was finalised between Nagar and the agency that is involved in evaluation of the recruitment examination for a sum of approximately Rs 2 crore. Out of this amount, Rs. 90 lakh were paid to Nagar and he was caught today while the cash was recovered in a briefcase from his office,” one of the officers, privy to the case, told The Indian Express.