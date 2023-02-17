Vigilance nabs ‘aide’ of Bathinda Rural MLA with `4 lakh bribe money\

Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested one Reshim Garg, an alleged aide of Bathinda Rural AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, from outside the Circuit House of Bathinda on bribery charges. Sources said that one Pritpal Kumar alias Kaka had complained to the police that a bribe of Rs 4 lakh was sought from him on Thursday evening. When he went to give Rs 4 lakh to Garg on the premises of the Circuit House, the MLA was sitting inside a room in the Circuit House. Kaka is the husband of Seema Rani, who is the sarpanch of Ghudda village.

Garg took the money and when he was about to leave the Circuit House in his vehicle, VB officials stopped him and recovered the money from his vehicle.

Harpal Singh, SSP Vigilance Bureau Bathinda branch, was present at the spot.

Sources said that Rs 5 lakh was sought from the sarpanch’s husband by Garg for releasing a grant of Rs 25 lakh for village development works. Meanwhile, MLA Amit Rattan on Thursday denied having any association with Garg.

In a tweet, MLA Amit Rattan said: “I have no relationship with Reshim Garg, this has been done by the opposition parties to defame the AAP govt, our CM Bhagwant Mann has Zero tolerance against corruption.”

Late on Thursday night, MLA Amit Rattan posted a 58-second video on his Facebook page in which he said, “I want to clarify that the name of Reshim Garg which is surfacing on social media, he is not my PA. My PA is Ranvir Singh. Political parties are trying to defame me as well as the AAP government. I have nothing to do with Garg. I demand an independent probe into the entire matter from police administration. AAP has zero tolerance towards corruption which is the policy of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.”

Sources said that Amit Rattan who was said to be inside the Circuit House was also questioned by the cops along with Garg, but later the MLA was allowed to leave from the backside of the Circuit House after switching off the lights for a few minutes because a protest in this regard by BJP workers was happening on the front gate of the Circuit House.

Sources said although both Garg and Amit Rattan were questioned by cops initially, only Garg was arrested. Soon after this news spread in the city, supporters of Amit Rattan and that of BJP gathered outside the Circuit House. A minor clash also took place between the two groups.

Advertisement

BJP workers were accompanied by the newly appointed Bathinda district BJP president Sarup Chand Singla.

Interestingly, complainant Pritpal Kumar was also standing close to Singla.

It may be noted that Singla was a former Akali MLA and he joined BJP a few months ago.

Rahul Kumar, who claimed to be the legal advisor of MLA Amit Rattan, told the media, “Nothing has been recovered from the MLA. This is a plan of the Opposition to defame the MLA who is an upright person and takes stand on issues. It seems that there is some groupism which is the reason for such an incident. Bureaucracy is also a party to the incident. He is an MLA from a common family. Even when he (Amit Rattan) was in the Akali Dal, there were no charges against him. All these allegations are false.”

Advertisement

Singla said, “This incident exposes the claims of honesty of AAP. Strictest possible action should be taken against the MLA for this act.”

Pritpal Kumar, who was flanked by Singla, told the reporters, “My wife is sarpanch of Ghudda village, and the MLA had asked for Rs 5 lakh in lieu of funds (Rs 25 lakh) for village development works. I had given Rs 50,000 earlier, and today (Thursday) I came with Rs 4 lakh which was taken by Garg in his car. I have enough proof with me to substantiate that the money was sought.”

Balkar Singh Brar, Bathinda Rural Akali Dal leader, said, “It is really a shameful incident that the ruling party MLA is seeking bribe from sarpanches. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. I condemn the incident.” Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal in a tweet said: “Kattar Beimaan Sarkar gave ticket to Amit Rattan after he was expelled from SAD for corruption. Now AAP MLA Rattan caught red handed accepting bribe from a Sarpanch of my constituency. Bhagwant Beimaan is trying to shift blame on his PA. Why not arresting MLA & probing his deeds?”

The Punjab government in a statement said the Vigilance Bureau has nabbed one Reshim Garg, alleged to be a close aide of MLA from Bathinda Rural, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. The accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint made by Pritpal Kumar, husband of Seema Rani who is sarpanch of Ghudda village, the statement added.

The Indian Express tried to contact Malwinder Kang, chief spokesperson of AAP, but he couldn’t be reached.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in a tweet said: “Corruption is in AAP’s blood. PA of AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural (Amit Rattan Kotfatta) has been arrested by Vigilance on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. Is it even possible for a PA to take bribe without knowledge of the MLA? It is high time that the MLA is also arrested.”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a separate tweet posted a 57-second video of complainant Pritpal Kumar in which he was narrating details about the bribe sought from him.

Advertisement

Disclosing this on Thursday evening, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Reshim Garg, a resident of Samana, Patiala district, has been arrested on the basis of a complaint made by Pritpal Kumar, husband of Seema Rani, sarpanch of Ghudda village, Bathinda district.

He said that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from his wife in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh from BDPO Sangat to Gram Panchayat Ghudda, but they didn’t want to pay bribe for this work. The complainant further informed that the accused had already taken Rs 50,000 as bribe by compelling him and has been demanding the remaining money.

Advertisement

The VB laid a trap and arrested the said accused red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh as a second instalment from the complainant.

A case has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Bathinda, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

The VB gave no statement about the MLA or his involvement in this case.