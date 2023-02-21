Vigilance quizzes former LIT chief Raman Balasubramanium in DA inquiry

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday questioned Congress leader and former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramanium in a disproportionate assets inquiry.

Ludhiana SSP vigilance (economic offences wing) Suba Singh said that the former LIT chairman was summoned to furnish details of his assets based on the new inquiry initiated by the vigilance.

“We have some inputs regarding his disproportionate assets and properties which are being probed. We have given him some proformas which he has to fill and submit with all required details. He was questioned for over four hours,” said the officer.

Earlier in July last year, the vigilance had booked Balasubramanium and five other LIT officials for alleged corruption in allotment of plots in Ludhiana. However, later he had moved high court and got relief after the counsel for state of Punjab submitted that Balasubramanium would be served a seven-day prior notice under Section 41-A of CrPC if he is taken into custody.

The Congress leader said that he has already submitted a point-by-point reply in the high court to all the allegations levelled against him by the vigilance.

“In the previous case, I have already submitted a point-by-point reply in the high court and police must serve a seven-day notice to me if they want my custody. But I am already cooperating with them and today they had summoned me for seeking some information related to my assets to which I obliged and went there,” he said.

On July 28 when he was booked, vigilance had said that LIT officials “adopted corrupt practices” in the allotment of plots in SBS Nagar, Rishi

Nagar and Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The vigilance further said that these plots were under the Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust but were allotted to ‘unauthorised persons after taking huge amounts of bribe.

It was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots had been allotted to some unauthorised persons, violating prescribed rules after taking huge bribe money, the officer added.

An FIR under Sections 7, 7-A, 8, 12, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC was registered at Economic Offences Wing of Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana.