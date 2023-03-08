Vigilance files chargesheet against PCS officer Dhaliwal in transport bribery case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) Tuesday filed chargesheet against PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, in a local court of Ludhiana in the alleged transport bribery case.

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that the chargesheet was filed against Dhaliwal with details of the investigation done till now in the case. He said that Dhaliwal is lodged in jail after his bail applications were dismissed. “Probe against other accused including some private transporters is still ongoing. A preliminary chargesheet was filed today against Dhaliwal in the court,” said SSP.

The arrest of Dhaliwal on January 6, who was posted as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana, had triggered the strike by PCS officers in Punjab, who were demanding his immediate release, and had proceeded on mass casual leave. However, after CM Bhagwant Mann issued a stern order directing them to either join back duties or face suspension, the officers had ended the strike.

The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Dhaliwal for “running an organised criminal racket to collect money as bribes from transporters” in the Ludhiana district. The bureau had registered an FIR against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by Satnam Singh Dhawan, an RTI activist, on the CM’s Anti-Corruption Help Line. The complaint said that Dhaliwal was found collecting bribes through private persons from transporters on a monthly basis on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

The FIR against Dhaliwal was registered on the basis of video clips secretly recorded and submitted to the Vigilance Bureau by complainant Dhawan. In one of the video clips, a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Bahadar Singh, who was attached with Dhaliwal, is purportedly heard saying he used to collect bribes on the officer’s behalf from transporters and hand over the amount to the officer every month.

The Vigilance Bureau has said that during the probe it found that in December last, Bahadar Singh had collected a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from transporters on behalf of Dhaliwal. According to the FIR, while Dhaliwal allegedly kept Rs 1.70 lakh with himself, he gave the remaining amount to Bahadar Singh. The Vigilance Bureau also claimed Bahadar Singh has produced Rs 2.30 lakh to them.