Vigilance files cancellation report in PTU recruitment fraud case

In its August 7 order (a copy of which is available with The Indian Express), the court said that the cancellation report has been received, and added that the complainant has appeared in court. (Representational)

More than two years after registering a case over alleged recruitment irregularities at the I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU) involving the then PTU Vice-Chancellor (VC), the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has filed a cancellation report in Kapurthala court in this case titled ‘state vs unknown. Interestingly, the FIR had clearly mentioned names of the accused.

The case pertained to alleged financial irregularities worth around Rs 40 crore by ignoring appointment rules in the PTU to favour certain persons. VB had alleged in the FIR that former PTU V-C Dr Rajneesh Arora had not only appointed six out of 12 Coordinators and Facilitators (C&F) in the university without any public advertisement regarding these recruitments in 2012-13, but had also ignored the recommendations of the selection committee of PTU.

The cancellation report was presented in the court of Additional Session Judge Kapurthala on August 3. In its August 7 order (a copy of which is available with The Indian Express), the court said that the cancellation report has been received, and added that Karamveer Singh, DSP, complainant has appeared in court.

The case was registered after an probe conducted by IAS (retd) S S Dhillon, which was marked on May 8, 2017 by the then Punjab Technical Education Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu. Pannu, while holding additional charge of PTU V-C, had noticed a large number of irregularities at PTU during the period of Dr Arora as V-C from 2008 to 2014.

In the case, VB never presented a challan in the court against the alleged accused in all these years, and has now filed a cancellation report. Dr Arora was the only person who was arrested in this case who later released on bail. Nine other accused, including kin of RSS and BJP leaders, were never arrested by VB.

The case was registered by VB, Jalandhar Range and then transferred to the Economic Offences wing of the VB Jalandhar. First DSP, VB, Kapurthala (Jalandhar Range) Karamveer Singh was Investigating Officer (IO) of the case and the main complainant. Then SP Parveen Kanda of EOW VB started investigation and finally another DSP VB was asked to conduct the investigation following which cancellation report was filed.

When contacted, Singh said that he had no idea about the cancellation report despite the fact that his presence in court on August 3 was clearly marked. SSP, VB Jalandhar, Diljinder Singh Dhillon did not respond to calls or messages.

Meanwhile, on the petition of a Hoshiarpur resident , Satbir Singh, who prayed that investigation in the case is not moving forward, Punjab & Haryana High Court has also asked to submit a ‘Status report’ of the case in the HC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd