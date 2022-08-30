scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Vigilance Bureau unearths Rs 7 crore scam in multipurpose agri society, arrests five

The spokesperson said that “during a checking of the records from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020, a technical team of the bureau found that the loans taken by the members of society as well as deposits, amounting to Rs 7,14,07,596.23, had been embezzled.”

He added that after investigating the matter, it came to light that some NRIs of Karnana, along with some locals from the village had got FDRs worth crores in the name of above society. (Representational/File)

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday lodged a case against seven officers/employees, arrested five and claimed to have unearthed a Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana Multipurpose Agricultural Service Society Limited, in Karnana village of Nawanshahr district.

A spokesperson of the bureau, in a written statement released later, said, “During the investigation into the accounts of the society, it has came to light that a scam to the tune of Rs 7,14,07,596.23 (Rs 7 crore, fourteen lakh seven thousand five hundred and ninety six rupees and three paise) has been committed in connivance with officers/employees of the said cooperative society”.

“There are about 1000 account holders/members in the said society. This society has been running an Indian Oil petrol pump, tractor and agricultural implements to plough a large amount of agricultural land. Apart from this, the society also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and a total of six employees are working in different places in the said society,” disclosed the spokesperson.

He added that after investigating the matter, it came to light that some NRIs of Karnana, along with some locals from the village had got FDRs worth crores in the name of above society. Secretary of the said Sabha Inderjit Dhir, who has also been the cashier earlier, embezzled crore by setting limits on the said FDRs in collusion with president Randhir Singh and the present cashier Harpreet Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

The spokesperson said that “during a checking of the records from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020, a technical team of the bureau found that the loans taken by the members of society as well as deposits, amounting to Rs 7,14,07,596.23, had been embezzled.”

“During the investigation, it was also found that two computers were installed in the society by the secretary Inderjit Dhir, out of which one system was to show the records to the members so as to satisfy them about the entries of their deposits. On the second computer, it was found that the secretary used to feed the data according to the amount of fraud committed to get verification from the audit team and other officials,” added the spokesperson.

“On the basis of investigations in this scam, it has been established that former secretary of the society Inderjit Dhir, cashier Harpreet, former president Randhir Singh, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh (all residents of Karnana village) have in connivance with each other committed a fraud to the tune of Rs 7,14,07,596.23,” stated the VB spokesperson.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that in this regard, a case against the above-mentioned accused had been registered on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station in Jalandhar.

More from Chandigarh

“The accused in this case, Randhir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh have been arrested. Further investigation in this case is under progress,” added the spokesperson.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:11:58 am
Next Story

SPPU to open its sports facilities to students of civic-run schools

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement