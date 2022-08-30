Vigilance Bureau unearths Rs 7 crore scam in multipurpose agri society, arrests five

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday lodged a case against seven officers/employees, arrested five and claimed to have unearthed a Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana Multipurpose Agricultural Service Society Limited, in Karnana village of Nawanshahr district.

A spokesperson of the bureau, in a written statement released later, said, “During the investigation into the accounts of the society, it has came to light that a scam to the tune of Rs 7,14,07,596.23 (Rs 7 crore, fourteen lakh seven thousand five hundred and ninety six rupees and three paise) has been committed in connivance with officers/employees of the said cooperative society”.

“There are about 1000 account holders/members in the said society. This society has been running an Indian Oil petrol pump, tractor and agricultural implements to plough a large amount of agricultural land. Apart from this, the society also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and a total of six employees are working in different places in the said society,” disclosed the spokesperson.

He added that after investigating the matter, it came to light that some NRIs of Karnana, along with some locals from the village had got FDRs worth crores in the name of above society. Secretary of the said Sabha Inderjit Dhir, who has also been the cashier earlier, embezzled crore by setting limits on the said FDRs in collusion with president Randhir Singh and the present cashier Harpreet Singh.

The spokesperson said that “during a checking of the records from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020, a technical team of the bureau found that the loans taken by the members of society as well as deposits, amounting to Rs 7,14,07,596.23, had been embezzled.”

“During the investigation, it was also found that two computers were installed in the society by the secretary Inderjit Dhir, out of which one system was to show the records to the members so as to satisfy them about the entries of their deposits. On the second computer, it was found that the secretary used to feed the data according to the amount of fraud committed to get verification from the audit team and other officials,” added the spokesperson.

“On the basis of investigations in this scam, it has been established that former secretary of the society Inderjit Dhir, cashier Harpreet, former president Randhir Singh, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh (all residents of Karnana village) have in connivance with each other committed a fraud to the tune of Rs 7,14,07,596.23,” stated the VB spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that in this regard, a case against the above-mentioned accused had been registered on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station in Jalandhar.

“The accused in this case, Randhir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh have been arrested. Further investigation in this case is under progress,” added the spokesperson.