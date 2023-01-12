Vigilance Bureau gets one-day police remand of former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora in industrial plot transfer case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Thursday secured one-day police custody of former state minister Sunder Sham Arora in connection with the industrial plot transfer case. Arora, who was lodged in another case at Ropar jail, was produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate by the VB.

The VB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Arora, IAS officer Neelima and other senior officials on January 6. It said aiming to promote the industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987, which was later transferred to a firm, Signify Innovations.

This plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no-objection certificate from the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). On March 17, 2021, Arora, then industry and commerce minister, forwarded a letter, received from Gulmohar Township, to then managing director of the PSIDC for further bifurcation of plots.

PSIDC MD constituted a departmental committee to examine the proposal of this realtor firm. The committee was headed by S P Singh and it approved the proposal of the realtor firm to bifurcate 12 plots into 125 small plots without taking notice of the proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association in this regard.

The VB on Sunday produced S P Singh, an accused in the plot transfer scam, in the court of a duty magistrate which remanded him in four-day police custody. S P Singh was arrested last week by the VB from the cremation ground where he had come to cremate his father.