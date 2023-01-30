scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Vigilance Bureau nabs BDPO red handed for taking bribe Rs 25,000

A VB spokesperson said the BDPO has been arrested on the complaint of sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, of Boparai Kalan village, Ludhiana.

The accused BDPO was arrested from his office while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 as a bribe from the complainant. (file)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Ashok Kumar, posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana district, red handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

A VB spokesperson said the BDPO has been arrested on the complaint of sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, of Boparai Kalan village, Ludhiana.

He that the complainant had approached VB and alleged that the above said officer has been demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing utilisation certificate and payment of grants for executing development works in the gram panchayat. The complainant alleged that he didn’t want to give bribe but on his repeated requests, the deal was struck at Rs 25,000 with the BDPO.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team from Ludhiana range laid a trap and the accused BDPO was arrested from his office while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 as a bribe from the complainant and the tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, he added.

More from Chandigarh

The spokesperson said that a case under prevention of corruption Act has been registered against the accused officer at VB police station Ludhiana range and further investigation was on.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 20:18 IST
