Vigilance bureau questions former Congress MLA on DA complaint

Vigilance Bureau Monday questioned former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon at their Faridkot office for about an hour after they received a complaint regarding disproportionate assets against him. The vigilance is yet to reveal the name of the complainant.

Dhillon after coming out of the vigilance office said that he was ready to provide any information if needed to the vigilance. Dhillon had won as Congress MLA in 2017 Vidhan Sabha election from Faridkot constituency defeating AAP’s Gurdit Singh Sekhon while in 2022 Gurdit won from Faridkot defeating SAD’s Parambans Romana and Dhillon was at third spot.

Dhillon, who was accompanied by his lawyer, added, “The vigilance bureau had called me after they received a complaint against me about disproportionate assets. I have provided them whatever details they needed and even in the future, I will cooperate. I am from a political family and I have contested several elections in the past and, hence, I have always declared my assets in affidavit filed before the election commission. My entire family pays income tax and I am ready to provide all information.” He said that with every election, his assets are reducing as he sell something or the other before contesting elections. “Hence, this complaint comes as a surprise to me,” he said.

In 2022 polls, Dhillon’s total assets declared in affidavit were Rs 17.05 crore while around Rs 3.4 crore were liabilities on him. In 2017, his total assets were approximately Rs 12 crore with liabilities of Rs 34 lakh.

Dhillon had contested his first Assembly election in 2002 on SAD ticket, which he had won. In 2007, he again contested on Akali Dal ticket but lost. In September 2011, he left SAD along with Manpreet Singh Badal, and joined Congress in December 2011.

Jaswinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police posted at vigilance bureau’s Faridkot branch, said, “We had called the former MLA for questioning on basis of a complaint received against him. He was told to fill some forms with details of his income, his and his family’s property details. Earlier, he had provided some information but it was inappropriate, so we have asked him to submit all details again. The complaint against him states that he has assets more than his income and that he has undeclared properties in his and his family members’ names. We will be investigating the details.”