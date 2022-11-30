scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Vigilance asks ex-dy CM Soni to submit details of family property in 7 days

The SSP said that they had received a complaint against Soni from the Chandigarh vigilance bureau on November 8. Soni unsuccessfully contested this year's Assembly election from Amritsar Central, after winning the seat five times in row.

“We have given forms to Om Parkash Soni to fill in the details of property in the name of his family members also. He has to fill the forms in seven days,” said SSP (Vigilance) Varinder Singh.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Tuesday gave Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Om Prakash Soni seven days to declare the property owned by him and his family. The vigilance had summoned Soni at its Amritsar office to question him in connection with complaint that he has allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Soni, meanwhile, claimed that he had nothing to hide.

“I provide such details every five years in election affidavits. There is nothing to hide,” said Soni, while coming put of vigilance office.

During the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections, Soni had declared his movable assets at Rs 1.94 crore, which increased to Rs 27.98 crore during 2022 state elections. During 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he had declared his assets at Rs 3.80 crore.

The SSP said that they had received a complaint against Soni from the Chandigarh vigilance bureau on November 8.

Soni unsuccessfully contested this year’s Assembly election from Amritsar Central, after winning the seat five times in row.

He is seen as Hindu face of Congress. He was defeated by first timer Ajay Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:55:13 am
