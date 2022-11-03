Vigilance arrests revenue officer for taking bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a revenue Patwari for taking bribe of Rs 3,500 and registered a bribery case against an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said “Patwari Bhagwan Das was arrested on the basis of complaint lodged at Punjab Chief Minister’s anti-corruption online complaint number by the complainant Balwinder Singh resident of village Ballran, Sangrur district. He has alleged that the above said Patwari has demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 3,500 to mutation of his agricultural land.”