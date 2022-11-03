scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Vigilance arrests revenue officer for taking bribe

An official spokesperson of the VB said “Patwari Bhagwan Das was arrested on the basis of complaint lodged at Punjab Chief Minister's anti-corruption online complaint.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a revenue Patwari for taking bribe of Rs 3,500 and registered a bribery case against an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said “Patwari Bhagwan Das was arrested on the basis of complaint lodged at Punjab Chief Minister’s anti-corruption online complaint number by the complainant Balwinder Singh resident of village Ballran, Sangrur district. He has alleged that the above said Patwari has demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 3,500 to mutation of his agricultural land.”

The VB spokesperson said “after verification of the facts and the material evidence, it has come to light that the accused revenue official has received this bribe amount. In this regard a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Patiala.” The spokesperson said, “After verification of the complaint and the material evidence, the VB has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused ASI at VB police station, Ferozepur.”

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:06:10 am
