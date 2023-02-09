Vigil up at border, protesters blocked from marching to CM residence again

Chandigarh Police on Thursday stepped up security at the Mohali-Chandigarh border, parking tipper truck at the border and deploying additional personnel to keep watch on a group of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ protesters.

On Thursday, meanwhile, a 31-member delegation of the morcha tried to mount a second attempt to march to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s residence, but were stopped by the police at the border.

The protesters, after being stopped, squat at the spot reciting kirtans for hours, before eventually returning to their protest base at Gita Bhawan in Sector 53.

The morcha organisers on Thursday also declared that they shall not allow unscrupulous elements to fan violence and defeat the purpose of their agitation, the sole purpose of which was trying to pressurise the Punjab government to accept their demands — which includes the release of sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, justice in sacrilege cases and arrest of culprits involved in the disappearance of 328 swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

They said that a 31-member delegation, under the leadership of Inderbir Singh Patiala, had again tried to enter Chandigarh border from Phase-3A barrier on Thursday. But the police stopped them following, which the protestors started reciting kirtan on the spot and at around 3.30 pm returned to the protest base.

Security remained tight at the border throughout the day, with the Chandigarh police having parked tipper trucks to prevent protesters from entering the city. Mohali police too stepped up security on their side of the border and additional force was also deputed to prevent any untoward incidents.