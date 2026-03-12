Vidhan Sabha tables a resolution against Centre for shortage of gas & oil

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, supported the motion, saying certain leaders had become habitual offenders.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tabled a resolution against the Centre over the shortage of LPG, petrol and diesel on the plea that the Centre was not giving a clear picture to the residents.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak tabled the resolution condemning the shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas due to the Iran-US-Israel war. This is the second resolution against the central government in the Assembly in two days.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against India’s trade agreement with the United States. After the introduction of the resolution, the Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan postponed the debate on the resolution for Thursday. On Wednesday, the list of business of Vidhan Sabha had scheduled the debate on the budget. It will come up for debate on Thursday.