Vidhan Sabha tables a resolution against Centre for shortage of gas & oil

Furthermore, the shortage of petrol and diesel could also impact transportation. Punjab's warehouses are full, preventing transportation. Storing the new crop will be difficult.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readMar 12, 2026 04:02 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, supported the motion, saying certain leaders had become habitual offenders.Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, supported the motion, saying certain leaders had become habitual offenders.
Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tabled a resolution against the Centre over the shortage of LPG, petrol and diesel on the plea that the Centre was not giving a clear picture to the residents.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak tabled the resolution condemning the shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas due to the Iran-US-Israel war. This is the second resolution against the central government in the Assembly in two days.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against India’s trade agreement with the United States. After the introduction of the resolution, the Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan postponed the debate on the resolution for Thursday. On Wednesday, the list of business of Vidhan Sabha had scheduled the debate on the budget. It will come up for debate on Thursday.

Kataruchak said that stated that this situation has arisen due to the Modi government’s flawed foreign policy. He noted that the wheat procurement season is about to begin in Punjab. Wheat will begin arriving in the markets next month, and since gunny bags are largely sourced from Bengal, our relations with the Bangladeshi government have not been cordial, leading to a severe shortage of gunny bags. Compared to our five lakh bales, they are only willing to supply us with three lakh bales. They suggested that two lakh bales could be arranged using plastic bags. However, due to the Iran-US war, crude oil supplies have also stopped, affecting plastic granules.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains said that due to the gas shortage, NFL plants in Nangal and Bathinda have shut down, leading to a shortage of urea. Accusing the central government of bias, the minister said that the Panipat unit is receiving full gas supply, but not the Punjab unit. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, calling this a serious issue, proposed a debate on the motion in the House on Thursday, which the Speaker accepted. Congress and BJP MLAs were absent in the House during the tabling of the resolution.

Interestingly, the resolution was not listed in the schedule of Vidhan Sabha. It was tabled at the last minute. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had also addressed a presser in Delhi against the shortage.

