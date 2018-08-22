Vidhan Sabha confirms letter removing Khaira received in morning of July 26

AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has confirmed that the letter from AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, removing Sukhpal Khaira as Leader of Opposition and appointing Harpal Cheema in his place, was received between 11 am and 12 pm on July 26.

This has confirmed the assertion of the dissident MLAs of the party that the state in-charge, Manish Sisodia, just went through the motions of consulting the MLAs regarding election a new MLA in the evening of July 26 even as they had already made the decision and conveyed it to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Rana KP Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra said that the hand-delivered letter was received at the residence of the Speaker between 11 am and 12 pm on July 26. Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said what was hearsay till now had been confirmed. Addressing a press conference along with two other MLAs of the party, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa, he said the manner in which Khaira was changed was undemocratic and it was done without asking the MLAs. “We are levelling serious allegations. They have taken the MLAs of the party for a ride. When we asked Manish Sisodia that the letter had been delivered even before we were informed, he had flatly denied any such thing,” he said.

Sandhu said that on July 26, MLAs of the party got a call from Sisodia between 3 pm and 4:30 pm informing that the LoP was being changed and that a letter is being sent on WhatsApp which is to be signed and sent back. “The MLAs said we want to discuss this change in a meeting but Sisodia said it would take time and that they had already taken a decision. This is no way to treat MLAs. We are surprised that being a Deputy CM and in charge of Punjab he is denying this,” said Sandhu.

Dissident MLAs not to attend AAP meeting

The MLAs supporting Khaira will not be attending the meeting called by the party Wednesday as they have to attend a public rally in Kotpakura. “We are told that a meeting of MLAs has been called tomorrow. It was known we were holding a district-level meeting in Kotkapura, then why has this meeting been scheduled on same day,” said Kanwar Sandhu.

AAP appoints two MLAs as spokespersons

AAP has appointed Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur and Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as spokespersons of party state unit and legislative wing. State headquarters of the party issued a statement saying Baljinder Kaur and Meet Hayer were youth icons of the party and serving as observer of state women wing and in-charge of State Youth Wing respectively. The decision has been taken after discussion among party leadership, including Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, Faridkot MP Sadhu Singh, co-president Dr Balbir Singh, zone presidents and other state office-bearers, it said.

