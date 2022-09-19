Videos ‘leaked’ at Chandigarh University | ‘Shameful’, ‘unfortunate’, ‘highly condemnable’: Politicians seek strict action against perpetrators

Amid outrage over alleged leakage of objectionable videos of its women students of Chandigarh University at Gharuan near Kharar in Mohali district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a high level probe into the matter.

Police arrested a Himachal Pradesh-based woman student who is alleged to have leaked the objectionable videos, and a Shimla-based man with whom she shared the videos, even as the Punjab Police claimed that initial investigations and analysis of her phone revealed that she had only shared her own videos and not of any other women students. A senior Punjab Police officer said that the man, after his arrest, was being brought to Punjab.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, while citing multiple media reports and Twitter posts alleging that videos of girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University have been leaked and few girls have allegedly tried to commit suicide, wrote to the Punjab Director General of Police to “deal with the matter strictly and without any laxity”and “immediately file FIR against the culprits”.

“The victims must be given proper counselling and their safety and security must be ensured,” Sharma wrote. The Commission also wrote to the Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, to take stringent action against the culprits in accordance with law and asked the university to investigate the matter “extensively and in a fair manner”.

The Commission has also sent a letter to the chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women to “immediately inquire into the facts of the case and ensure that the police is conducting a fair investigation in the matter without any influence”.

Both Chandigarh University and Punjab Police denied reports that any women students tried to commit suicide.

Apart from social media platforms, where users took to platforms like Twitter – till the filing of this report #chandigarhuniversity was trending on top – there were sharp reactions to the incident from leaders across parties.

The incident which invited sharp reactions from political class surfaced on a day when Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to meet Punjab AAP ministers and MLAs in Delhi on Sunday evening in connection with ‘Operation Lotus’ after the AAP’s national convention at Indira Gandhi International stadium in the national capital. Kejriwal had called AAP ministers and MLAs, following allegations by Punjab AAP leadership that the BJP was offering Rs 25 crore each to party MLAs to topple the AAP government in the state.

In another significant political development, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to join the BJP after merging his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party on Monday.

The incident occurred hours after Union Home Minister Smriti Irani was the guest of honour on Saturday in an event dedicated to 72nd birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was jointly organised by New India Development (NID) Foundation and Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) and the Chandigarh Administration. Chandigarh University founder and chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is known to be an admirer of Modi, is the founder and patron of CWT and NID.

Amarinder, who left for Delhi on Sunday, tweeted, “The #chandigarhuniversity incident is shameful. Those responsible must be given exemplary punishment. The dignity & safety of our daughters should be of topmost priority. Hope police gets into action and sets an example against the culprits.”

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “A girl of Chandigarh University has made viral objectionable videos of many students by recording them. This is very serious and shameful. All culprits involved in this will get the strictest punishment. The victim girls should keep courage. We all are with you. Everyone should have patience.”

Punjab CM Mann, who is visiting Germany, in a written statement termed the incident “unfortunate” and “highly condemnable” and said “daughters are our dignity and pride”.

Mann said that he was “peeved to learn about the entire matter and has asked the district administration to undertake an in-depth inquiry about the incident”. He said that “anyone found guilty will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

The CM said he was in constant touch with the district administration and is keeping tabs on the situation. He urged the people to “not get swayed away with the rumours being spread by some anti-social elements”. He also warned that “strict action will also be taken against those who are spreading canards regarding this sensitive issue”.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Congress MLA from Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, “The Chandigarh University incident is sickening. The perpetrators of this crime should be dealt with strongly and given exemplary punishment. We as a society should report anyone who forwards the videos and stand with our sisters in tough time.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament from Bathinda and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, “I urge @BhagwantMann to move quickly&ensure dignity of girl students is not compromised on the Internet by getting all objectionable videos removed imm besides taking strict actions angst culprits. Chd Uni authorities shud also make all facts public¬ try to suppress anything.”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a video message on twitter, said, “The Chandigarh University issue in Punjab is not as simple as Punjab Police is projecting. Somewhere, police wants to hush up the matter, push it under the carpet.” Sirsa said that while in the Punjab Police FIR, it was said there was only one message and the SSP said the same in press conference, on the other side, the girl is stating before the warden in a video that I had been doing this for many days. So who is behind this? Is there an individual or a gang? Or is it going to be a case like Ajmer, this God knows? But, truth should come out. This appears that Punjab police are trying to hush up the matter.… Punjab police should take it seriously and should not hush it up under any political pressure.”