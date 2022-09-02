Video shows husband slapping Punjab AAP legislator, state women’s panel chief takes note

A two-month-old video purportedly showing AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped and shouted at by her husband went viral on social media Thursday with Punjab State Women Commission chairperson saying she will take suo motu cognizance of the incident.

No formal complaint has been filed in the incident, which was recorded by a CCTV camera on July 10. The video went viral a day before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is to visit Talwandi Sabo from where Baljinder is a two-time MLA.

Baljinder had got married to Sukhraj Singh, who was then an AAP youth wing leader, in 2019. In the CCTV footage, they are seen having an argument during which Sukhraj hits Baljinder on her face. Some people then take him away.

Reacting to the video, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said it was shocking to see a woman MLA being treated like this. “She is a strong woman. I have seen her taking up issues. The episode has shown how her dignity is being attacked. I have seen the CCTV footage. I am on ex-India leave and in UK. But the Commission will act. I will issue directions that Commission take suo motu cognisance of the incident. It is a painful episode,” said Gulati.

State Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said they will take action if a formal complaint is lodged with her. She said that she will also ask Gulati to take cognisance of the incident.