Video row escalates, SGPC asks Bhagwant Mann to resign over ‘grave mistake’

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the purported video of Bhagwant Mann has 'caused massive outrage and anger across the entire Sikh world'. (File Photo)

The general house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the immediate resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over a viral video and directed that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against him.

“This is a grave mistake by the chief minister, one that is unforgivable. Bhagwant Singh Mann has lost the moral right to remain in office and must resign immediately,” the SGPC declared.

Reading the resolution, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the purported video of Mann has “caused massive outrage and anger across the entire Sikh world.” Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj was also present at the meeting.