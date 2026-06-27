Video row escalates, SGPC asks Bhagwant Mann to resign over ‘grave mistake’

The SGPC said it will launch a statewide campaign to mobilise the Sikh community to uphold the Akal Takht’s orders against Bhagwant Mann.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 27, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann SGPC video rowSGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the purported video of Bhagwant Mann has 'caused massive outrage and anger across the entire Sikh world'. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The general house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the immediate resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over a viral video and directed that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against him.

“This is a grave mistake by the chief minister, one that is unforgivable. Bhagwant Singh Mann has lost the moral right to remain in office and must resign immediately,” the SGPC declared.

Reading the resolution, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the purported video of Mann has “caused massive outrage and anger across the entire Sikh world.” Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj was also present at the meeting.

Mann has been under fire from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs, which has alleged that the person in the video is him and declared him “Guru dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “panth virodhi” (anti-panth). Mann has denied the allegation.

Also Read | Amid Punjab sacrilege video firestorm, why Bhagwant Mann is not on back foot

‘Mann used lies, influence’

The SGPC general house endorsed the action taken by the Akal Takht in issuing notice over the matter, calling it “an important step in keeping with national traditions”.

The SGPC general house also took serious note of what it described as a confrontational policy adopted by Mann toward the Akal Takht. It alleged, “In order to defend himself, the chief minister used lies, government officials, and official influence to get a fake report prepared from a laboratory in Gurgaon—the truth of which has now come before the Sangat.”

The resolution noted that Jaspreet Singh, associated with the laboratory in question, has issued a statement to the media, and that Haryana Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Punjab politicians ramp up AI usage to target rivals with videos like these

SGPC members to meet DGP

The SGPC general house directed its executive committee to meet the Punjab director general of police and formally seek registration of criminal cases against Mann and his associates on charges including misuse of a constitutional office, use of government resources to fabricate false evidence, suppression of genuine evidence, and hurting religious sentiments and committing sacrilege.

It also announced that it will launch a large-scale campaign across every constituency to mobilise the Sikh community in line with the Akal Takht directives. Preachers will be deployed across Punjab to “firmly uphold the Akal Takht’s orders against Mann and inspire the Sangat to stand firm”, it added.

The SGPC general house also appealed to the Khalsa Panth, Sikh institutions, gurdwara management committees, religious organisations, and Panth-loving individuals to “oppose Bhagwant Singh Mann at every level to protect Gur Maryada under the guidance and orders of Akal Takht Sahib.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments