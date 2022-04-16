Video on Khalistani claim goes viral

A video released by the Sikhs for Justice, a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India, on Friday said that Haryana will soon be a part of Khalistan.

The video, which immediately went viral on social media after, was released by the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In the video, Pannu threatens that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. To achieve the goal, he said, Khalistan flags will be hoisted atop offices of the Deputy Commissioners of Gurgaon and Ambala on April 29.

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, said that he had taken serious notice of the video and has ordered the DGP, Haryana, to take appropriate action in the matter.