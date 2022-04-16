scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Breaking News

Video on Khalistani claim goes viral

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, said that he had taken serious notice of the video and has ordered the DGP, Haryana, to take appropriate action in the matter.

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
April 16, 2022 4:35:50 am
Sikhs for Justice is a US-based secessionist group. (File)

A video released by the Sikhs for Justice, a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India, on Friday said that Haryana will soon be a part of Khalistan.

The video, which immediately went viral on social media after, was released by the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In the video, Pannu threatens that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. To achieve the goal, he said, Khalistan flags will be hoisted atop offices of the Deputy Commissioners of Gurgaon and Ambala on April 29.

More from Chandigarh

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, said that he had taken serious notice of the video and has ordered the DGP, Haryana, to take appropriate action in the matter.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement