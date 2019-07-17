Toggle Menu
Video of missing Panchkula man being assaulted goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/video-of-missing-panchkula-man-being-assaulted-goes-viral-5833226/

Video of missing Panchkula man being assaulted goes viral

A missing report was filed by the victim’s parents at the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. They said that they had been searching for him since July 10 and finally lodged a complaint on hitting a dead end.

panchkula police,zirakpur, gambling, preoperty dealer murder, tihar jail, up police, delhi police, panchkula news, indian express
A team of Panchkula police reached the spot to investigate the case, however, they have not found out about his whereabouts yet.  (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Written by Pallavi Singhal

A video of a young man being assaulted at Karnal went viral on Tuesday. Identified as Ravi (22), the man in the video is a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, and has been missing since July 10.

A missing report was filed by the victim’s parents at the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. They said that they had been searching for him since July 10 and finally lodged a complaint on hitting a dead end.

The video of him being assaulted surfaced on Tuesday. The people assaulting him, alleged that Ravi was trying to enter a house in the area in a suspicious manner.

A team of Panchkula police reached the spot to investigate the case, however, they have not found out about his whereabouts yet.

The police are still searching for him.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chandigarh: 3 mobile road testing machines worth Rs 30 lakh found dumped in basement
2 No word yet from Centre, Chandigarh to again request for land at concessional rates
3 Chandigarh: Show-cause notice issued to Ropar Jail superintendent