Video of missing Panchkula man being assaulted goes viral

Written by Pallavi Singhal

A video of a young man being assaulted at Karnal went viral on Tuesday. Identified as Ravi (22), the man in the video is a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, and has been missing since July 10.

A missing report was filed by the victim’s parents at the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday. They said that they had been searching for him since July 10 and finally lodged a complaint on hitting a dead end.

The video of him being assaulted surfaced on Tuesday. The people assaulting him, alleged that Ravi was trying to enter a house in the area in a suspicious manner.

A team of Panchkula police reached the spot to investigate the case, however, they have not found out about his whereabouts yet.

The police are still searching for him.