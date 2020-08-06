Video education to replace traffic challans in Faridabad

The drive will focus especially on underage drivers. The drive will focus especially on underage drivers.

People found violating traffic rules in Faridabad will now find their journeys delayed by two hours as they will be made to remain at the police checkpoint where they were caught, and watch videos spreading awareness on the “value of life” and warning them about the repercussions of such violations.

Police officials said that they decided to launch the drive, which will focus especially on underage drivers, on the directions of the Commissioner of Police, O P Singh.

“It has been noticed that several teenagers tend to drive on the roads, which is in violation of traffic rules and can also have very dangerous consequences. Children below 18 years are not supposed to be driving because their mental development is not enough that they can control any kind of situation, including potential accidents, on the road,” said Singh.

“Keeping this in mind, instead of challaning those who are found to be violating traffic rules, especially teenagers, they will be shown videos by traffic police personnel and made aware in this manner,” he said.

Officials said that the videos for underage drivers will focus on the “dangerous consequences”, depicting the price that families have to pay if children become victims of road accidents. The video shows a teenager who is involved in an accident while driving the car, and later passes away. It also shows what happens to his family members afterwards, and the problems they have to face.

Apart from this, police will also target those found to be travelling without wearing helmets on two-wheelers, and without putting seatbelts in cars. The video for them shows how, often, those who indulge in these violations and become victims of accidents are the only heirs of their family. The video, officials said, shows how it becomes very difficult for a family to live and move on in this situation.

“In this manner, instead of challaning violators, they will be stopped at the checkpoint itself and shown the damage that can be caused by their carelessness and made aware of traffic rules and the need to follow them,” said Singh.

