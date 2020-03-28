Video clip of Chandigarh DSP accompanying advocate Utsav Bains goes viral

Advocate Utsav Bains was provided security when he had claimed that former Chief Justice of India was being framed in a sexual harassment case in April, 2019. Advocate Utsav Bains was provided security when he had claimed that former Chief Justice of India was being framed in a sexual harassment case in April, 2019.

A VIDEO clip showing Chandigarh police DSP Krishan Kumar accompanying practicing advocate Utsav Bains, who was given Z security cover of CRPF personnel and UT police officers, shopping together in Sector 10 and later moving in a government SUV during the imposed curfew went viral, forcing netizens to ask if they were exempt from following social distance norms amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The video clip from two days ago and was circulated on social networking sites.

Advocate Utsav Bains was provided security when he had claimed that former Chief Justice of India was being framed in a sexual harassment case in April, 2019. He lives in Sector 2, Chandigarh. Sources said that the video clip was made by a Chandigarh police officer, who is part of his security cover.

When contacted, Advocate Utsav Bains said, “There is nothing wrong on my part. And I will say there is also nothing wrong in the video clip. I had gone to the market along with the police officer to purchase raw material to make food packets for poor and needy people. I bought the raw material, came home, packed the food packets and distributed them among the poor near PGI.”

He added, “I am also doing the same work in Delhi also. I do not know the exact day when I had gone along with DSP Krishan Kumar to the market. Even, when I stepped out from my house, I had valid curfew pass, which is mandatory. I do not want to comment who made this video clip and for which purpose.”

