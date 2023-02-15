Victory for me is more hard work: Nikki Haley at LPU

ON TUESDAY, Indo-American Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley, a Republican, announced her candidature for the post of US President — the groundwork for which was laid nearly nine years ago.

Haley, then a second-time Governor from South Carolina, during a visit to Jalandhar’s Lovely Pofessional University in 2014, had during an interaction with students, said that the victory for her meant more hard work and a training programme.

At that time, when asked if she feels any change after her second victory in the US elections, she had replied, “Victory for me is more hard work, a training programme, a continuous process to make the life of people better”.

Her maiden name was Nimrata Randhawa. Born to Punjab origin parents on January 20, 1972, in Bamberg, South Carolina, (US), Nikki was the first woman Governor of South Carolina state of USA, who had won the election with a record margin. During her Jalandhar visit, she had also stated then that she is the proud daughter of Punjab and her Indian parents Dr Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, who migrated to America in the early 1960s.

According to Wikipedia, her parents originally hail from Amritsar in Punjab and her father was formerly a professor at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Her mother received her law degree from the University of Delhi.

Haley’s parents moved to Canada after her father received a scholarship from the University of British Columbia. After receiving his PhD in 1969, he moved his family to South Carolina, accepting a position as a professor at Voorhees college. Her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, earned a Master’s degree in education and taught for seven years at the Barberton Public School, before starting her clothing business in 1976.

During her visit to Jalandhar, she had said, “My parents always taught me to grow like others in the USA and not to complain. They taught me to fight back and do something to make a change. That is when my husband and I decided to do door-to-door campaigning.”

At the university, she told the students that a balance must be maintained between business growth and protection of environment and natural resources of a state.