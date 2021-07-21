Victim’s post-mortem report confirms rape before murder

THE POST-Mortem report of the minor girl whose body was first spotted early Sunday has confirmed rape before murder by strangulation.

“Post-mortem has confirmed that the girl died due to smothering and strangulation. I have not read the post-mortem report though and thus would not be able to say anything regarding the sexual assault,” said Inspector Arvind of Chandimandir PS, under whose jurisdiction the case falls.

However, sources in the health as well as police department confirmed that the minor girl had been raped. “The girl had 12 injuries on her body and had been smothered by hand. She had died between 1 am and 3 am on Saturday. As per the post-mortem, the minor was raped. Samples for fluid analysis have been taken and sent to FSL for further testing,” a source said.

The police suspect that the father himself is the accused in the case. “We have no other leads. It is quite clear that the accused in the case is the father and no one else. We have accessed several CCTV cameras and spotted footage which only confirms our suspicion. There is nothing conclusive though. We are trying to investigate all other angles to see if anyone else is involved in any way. Primarily, we think it was the father. He was unstable and had serious issues with his wife,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

However, with the girl’s father found dead, the Panchkula police investigation has hit a wall.

Panchkula DCP Mohit Handa was not available for comment on Monday as well as Tuesday.

The father had left his house in a white i-10 car bearing a number plate of Panchkula which is yet to be tracked by the Panchkula police. The police are currently tracking the father’s movement before and after the crime. They have already talked to at least two taxi drivers, who took him from Zirakpur to Kurukshetra who too have confirmed that the father was all alone. A team of Panchkula police was sent to Kurukshetra on Monday to investigate his connection to the district where he had been tracked by the Panchkula police as per his phone location on Sunday.

The case

On Monday, a day after the minor’s body was recovered from Bandar Ghati in Panchkula, her father — the prime suspect in the case — was also found dead at the railway tracks near Ghazipur area of Mohali. The police have prima facie found it to be a case of suicide. The husband and wife were estranged and had been living separately in the same colony of Panchkula. While the mother lived with her family, the husband lived alone and earned his living as a tuition teacher. The duo had an understanding between them wherein the daughter would meet his father on weekends and stay with her mother otherwise.

As per a rough timeline of events by the Panchkula Police, the minor girl had been with her family till about 3.30 pm on Saturday. She had left her house with her father. While the girl’s dead body was found in the morning, the father had remained missing.