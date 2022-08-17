Victims of ‘loud’ nightclubs: A newborn, a Class 9 student, a man with heart condition

A retired Chandigarh policeman developed psychiatric complications, a 15-year old Class 9 student is not able to concentrate on her studies, a family has been worrying about a newborn in their house who cannot get undisturbed sleep sleep, and a man who with stents in his heart not being able to get a proper night’s sleep, the tales are many. The source of the problem just one — a bunch of very loud nightclubs in Sector 7.

A bunch of nightclubs has turned out to be the thorn in the flesh of residents of Sector 7, 26, with locals dubbed to be a menace that the administration chooses to conveniently turn a blind eye to. On Friday night (August 12), the owner and manager of one of the nightclubs, Kakuna, were arrested by Chandigarh Police for flouting the decibel norms.

Residents told The Indian Express that not just the loud music, but vehicular movements late at night also is a matter of concern.

“I retired from Chandigarh Police in 2006 and started living in Sector 7 in 2012. Things were normal at that time. But then these nightclubs popped up in the courtyards of showrooms opposite our houses and that is where the nuisance began. Initially, I developed sleeping disorder, which later led to many psychiatric complications. Things just went from bad to worse when these nightclubs were permitted to serve liquor till 3 am. The music kept playing till 3 am and it was loud. The first complaint I made against the noise menace was in July 16, 2018. I followed it up with numerous more complaints till November 12, 2019. But, all my complaints w— marked to the UT Administrator, DGP, and UT Adviser — came to a nought. The administration never shut them down permanently,” Ishwar Singh, a retired police inspector, told The Indian Express.

Fellow resident Sachin agreed, stating that it was not just them but their children too who were suffering.

“My daughter, Anjali, studies in Class 9. She is not able to concentrate on her studies due to the noise nuisance. The high volume sometimes even rattles the windowpanes of our homes. My daughter has urged me to Tweet about this menace to the Prime Minister. My next door neighbour’s family is a worried lot as well. They just had a baby and they are now concerned about the well being of their new born baby. The baby often isn’t able to sleep undisturbed due to the noise during the night hours”, Sachin said.

Sixty five-year-old Umashankar, another resident of the locality, was more concerned with the vehicles that entered their area even late at night, creating a possible law and order problem.

“A majority of people who come to these nightclubs are young folks. They come in big cars, SUVs. As the clubs are allowed to serve liquor till 3am, the vehicle movement is constant till the early morning hours. It causes a lot of disturbance for us. The noise is an added problem. I am a heart patient and had two heart stents implanted last year. Doctors have advised me undisturbed sleep. But how do I get any under the current circumstances?”

A bunch of Sector 7 residents — including Manpreet Singh Sandhu, Uma Shankar, and others — accompanied by area councillor, Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, had meet Adviser Dharam Pal, who had assured them of strict action against the noise menace on Wednesday. Later, local SDM Nitish Singla had initiated legal proceedings under Section 133 of CrPC against three nightclubs — Kakuna, The Valut and The Grapho-07.

Local councillor Manpreet Singh Sandhu said, “We have no problems with the nightclubs, as long as they do not cause inconveniences and disturb the normal life of people in the area. They are not able to sleep properly. Someone has developed a psychiatric complication, children are not able to concentrate on their studies, and the late night hooliganism has become a threat.”

A police officer from the local police station said, “The complaints of Sector 7 residents are genuine. Things turned ugly ever since the timing for serving liquor was enhanced till 3 am.”

Sources said two more nightclubs will come to Sector 7 in coming months.