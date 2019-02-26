Panchkula: Victims of abuse at home, women use Durga Shakti

Written by Piyush Sarana

COMPLAINTS OF domestic violence dominate the Durga Shakti app launched by the Haryana government in July 2018.

Officials stationed at the helpline in Panchkula said they receive around 10 to 15 distress calls from women every day, and almost 70 per cent of these pertain to domestic abuse. A large number of these calls come from Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and other settlements for the economically weaker sections. A constable said they first counsel the perpetrator and then warn of police and legal action. ‘’It works in 90% of the cases.’’

The police claimed that cases of sexual harassment are few and far between.

Calling the app a huge success, Assistant Commissioner of Police Noopur Bishnoi told Newsline, “Till now we have not received any complaints by women saying that their issue has not been resolved. The application is working swiftly and efficiently. Women safety is our No. 1 priority and we make sure the investigation takes place properly.’’

The app, available on both Android and iOS, asks for your contact details and blood group. Once you have downloaded the app, a mere tap connects you to the women helpline number (1091). The app even sends the caller’s current location so that it is easy for the police to reach her. The application has been downloaded by over 20,000 women in Panchkula.

Dr Anju Manuja, in charge of women studies and development cell at Govt College for Girls, Sector 14, Panchkula, told Newsline that all her students are aware of the app. “We encourage our students to be aware and alert by organising guest lectures every alternate month. We even hold self-defence classes and lectures to teach them how to use technology for their safety.”

She said she herself feels empowered by the app. ‘’For college students, Durga Shakti is a weapon. They feel safe now.’’ ACP Bishnoi said they are now planning to upgrade the app. ‘’In its latest update, we have added the feature of notifying the nodal officer and the SHO of the police station concerned.”