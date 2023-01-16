Victim’s kin, others block traffic, allege murder

A day after the mutilated body of a six-year-old girl was found near railway track on Saturday, hundreds of people, including the victim’s family members, blocked the traffic at Hallomajra light point on Dakshin Marg.

The family alleged that the girl was murdered by one of her neighbours with whom her mother had quarrelled a few days ago. The traffic flow was disrupted for more than one hour and police personnel, including Chandigarh Police and Government Railway Police, rushed to the spot.

Chandan, the victim’s father, said, “My wife told me about her quarrel with a woman residing in our neighbourhood. My child did not die accidentally after coming before a moving train. She was murdered.”

Police said that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination which was conducted by a special panel of doctors at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. The family received the body and came to their house in Ramdarbar phase 2, and later put the body on the Dakshin Marg en route to the cremation ground at Hallomajra.

The family was pacified after the assurance of senior police officers that their allegations will be investigated thoroughly. The family also lodged a written complaint in this regard.

The mutilated body was found near the railway track at phase-2, Ramdarbar, under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. Her father is a daily wager and these days working as a driver.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed that the girl, who had gone missing from her house around 5.15 pm, was hit by a freight train coming from Ambala side to Chandigarh railway station around 6 pm. The railway police said that the severed

Advertisement

foot of the girl was found on Friday evening and the rest of the body was found around 8.30 am on Saturday. The distance between the victim’s house and the railway track is around 1 km.