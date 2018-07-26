Victim’s husband also supplied other women to accused: Panchkula Police

The accused (right) was produced in Panchkula court after his arrest Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) The accused (right) was produced in Panchkula court after his arrest Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped by 40 men at a Morni guest house, was also a victim of “immoral trafficking”, Commissioner of Police (CP) Charu Bali said after the arrest of her husband on Wednesday. “One thing is clear that the woman is a victim of rape and immoral trafficking also. Counsellors are regularly monitoring her,” Bali said.

The CP also specified that they will now coordinate with the district administration to rehabilitate the woman once investigations are over. As of now four policemen have been deployed at her residence. Police are also mulling over to increase her security after the twist.

It was this morning that the complainant got to know that her husband, who was called to the police station for some questioning, had been arrested. “Whatever the case may be, she was pushed into immoral trafficking by her husband. He was receiving money in lieu of this,” another police officer said.

Police said that the husband had confessed that not just his wife but he had also “supplied” another woman to the guest house owner, Sunny, in lieu of money.

Also, the husband is accused of eloping with the woman before their marriage two years ago.

A case is registered with Bihar police, though its status is not known.

