Victim turned hostile,man acquitted in rape case

A local court on Monday acquitted Sector 22 jeweller in a rape case.

Uma Kant alias Vicky was arrested last year on charges of allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl. The court of District and Sessions Judge V P Sirohi acquitted Vicky. The victim had earlier turned hostile in the court which led to the acquittal.

In July last year,the victim,who hails from Kharar,had alleged that Vicky called her to his shop in Sector 22 on the pretext of offering her a job and raped her. The duo had become acquainted when the girl had come to his shop to get an ear-ring made. She allegedly told Vicky that she was facing a financial crisis,so he had assured her a job.

At that time,the victim had alleged that she was offered a soft drink laced with sedative after which she fell unconscious and was raped. Police had registered a case of rape and arrested Vicky.

