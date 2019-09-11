Chandigarh: Victim of kidney transplant racket to be sent back to Manipur

The Chandigarh Social Welfare Department began the process to send the victim of a kidney transplant racket and her four-year-old daughter back to Manipur on Tuesday. The victim, Thoi Devi, was about to be operated at PGI on the basis of fake documents, which said she was willing to donate one of her kidneys to a man shown as her husband.

Advertising

The matter had come to light after the victim was found lying unconscious at Khuda Jassu village and was rushed to PGI by local residents on August 28. Following this, multiple fake documents were found in the possession of the victim. According to the documents, the victim had agreed to donate her kidney to her alleged husband, who appeared to be a North Indian.

An FIR was lodged at Sarangpur police station on September 5 and a woman mediator of the kidney transplant racket, identified as Abam Devi, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The victim’s statement was also filed before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, after a Manipuri translator was arranged from Panjab University.

A police officer said, “The Social Welfare department is making arrangements to send the victim back to her native place in Manipur. Manipur police have been informed. Two main accused, Tomba and Surjeet, are absconding. They may be in Manipur.” A police party and a Social Welfare department officer will also leave for Manipur along with the victim woman and her daughter.