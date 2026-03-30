‘Victim denies seized airgun used as weapon in crime’; police custody of mastermind extended

In a twist in the ongoing investigation of a failed abduction bid on Aryan Chauhan, general secretary of the Himachal Youth Congress and son of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Principal Media Adviser Naresh Chauhan, the Shimla police informed a local court that Aryan declined to identify the recovered airgun as the weapon pointed at him by suspects on March 20.

Claiming that the actual weapon used in the crime has to be recovered, police secured two more days of custody of the alleged mastermind, property dealer-cum-contractor, Manish Verma, alias Manu, on Saturday.

However, four other suspects, including former Himachal Police constable Tashi Cheering Negi, mechanic Charanjeet Singh, Rajinder Kumar and Manmohan Chauhan, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.