Vice President nominates 36 names as Ordinary Fellows of Panjab University

Panjab University on Wednesday declared the names of 36 Ordinary Fellows who have been nominated by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, in his capacity as the vice-chancellor of the varsity. The ordinary fellows will be members of the senate till October 2024.

Gurjot Singh Malhi, IPS, former DGP, Haryana, was among 36 members who have been nominated as Ordinary Fellow to the senate of Panjab University, Chandigarh. Malhi is presently posted as an Adviser to CEO, Tata, SIA Airlines (Vistara) and also the Chief Ethics Counsellor. “He has been closely associated with all aspects of setting up this joint venture airline right from its very inception and has been a member of the management team of the organisation throughout. He has contributed immensely to the deliberations of various university governing institutions and mechanisms,” a statement by university read.

Others who have been nominated included Som Parkash, Minister of State, Government of India, Former Fellow, Panjab University, Chandigarh; Kirron Kher, MP, Chandigarh; Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, and a former Member of Parliament, Chandigarh; Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University, Himachal Pradesh, also the former chairperson of Department of Hindi, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Gurjot Singh Malhi, Former DGP, Haryana and former fellow, Panjab University, Chandigarh, the president of Panjab University Non-teaching Employees Federation, and the Dean, University Instructions, Panjab University, among others.

“The nomination of a number of teachers in the new senate gives Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) confidence that it will have a decisive say in matters related to the functioning of the university. Hopefully, the newly nominated members will work in unison with PUTA for the betterment of the university. We look forward to working along with the nominated members, with an expectation that they will rise above their affiliation to a particular party or group, in a joint effort to work towards a healthy academic environment in the university,” read a statement issued by Panjab University Teachers’ Association.

The term of all the Ordinary Fellows shall be until October 31 2024, the statement clarified.

The senate body elections for the Panjab University had remained pending for almost a year, before finally commencing on August 3.

The elections were first scheduled to be held in August last year, but were postponed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, cause of the pandemic. After the High Court in April this year pulled up the V-C for the delay, the polls were scheduled from April 26, but were postponed again owing to the ongoing Covid-19 second wave.

On July 8, the High Court had directed the varsity to place on record the senate election schedule by July 16. The elections for Registered Graduates — the biggest constituency of the varsity — remains pending and will be held phase-wise, the varsity has announced. Phase I of the elections will be held on September 26.