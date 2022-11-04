scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Vice-President Dhankar calls for protecting farmers from climate change, price fluctuations

Dhankar, who was the chief guest at the event, underlined that agriculture has always been central to the Indian identity and as a nation we can prosper only if our farm sector grows.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar (FILE)

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, on Friday called for protecting farmers against climate change and price fluctuations, besides stressing on the need to increase food processing and adding value to farming during the inauguration of the 15th edition of CII Agro Tech-2022 at Parade Ground, Sector 17.

Dhankar, who was the chief guest at the event, underlined that agriculture has always been central to the Indian identity and as a nation we can prosper only if our farm sector grows.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of CII Agro Tech -2022, he said that sustainability and food security go hand in hand. “There cannot be long term food security without sustainable agricultural practices,” Dhankar said, during his maiden visit to Chandigarh on Friday.

He described agriculture as a tradition and a way of life in India. Referring to the strides made during the past 75 years, he stressed on the need to adapt our agriculture according to new requirements and new challenges. “Innovation should become the key driver of agricultural growth and our farmers should have protection against climate change and price fluctuations,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

Mentioning that the United Nations has unanimously adopted India’s proposal to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Dhankhar said that in a world faced with food shortage, water scarcity and unprecedented climate crises, focus on millet cultivation comes as a smart solution.

Listing various affirmative steps taken by the government for farmers’ welfare — such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards, Fasal Bima Yojana and the KUSUM scheme — the Vice President said that farmers were the backbone of India’s growth and care should be taken to address their concerns. Calling for out of the box solutions for various problems facing the agriculture sector, he stressed on the need to increase synergy between research institutions and industry.

Apart from Dhankar, the others present at the event were the Vice President’s wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chairman of CII Agro Tech India 2022 Sanjiv Puri, farmers, entrepreneurs and others.

Advertisement

Later, chairman of CII Agro Tech India 2022 Sanjiv Puri said, “There are multiple opportunities in the Indian agriculture sector today to achieve sustainable growth and productivity, given the grit and determination of farmers and a proactive government. Agriculture is the lifeline of the economy and roughly half of India’s workforce is engaged in this sector. However, its contribution to the GVA is only about 18%, with challenges such as low productivity and wastages, which translates to lower farm incomes.”

More from Chandigarh

On challengesin the sector and the impact of climate change, Puri said, “Last year, many countries experienced events that dramatically reduced crop production. This year is no different. We have challenges in Europe, China and the US and recently in Indonesia. We have a neighbor whose agriculture sector has been devastated.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:38:24 pm
Next Story

Gokhale bridge: Two lanes to be opened within six months of commencement of repair work, say officials

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement