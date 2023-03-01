scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Vets announce protest rallies for pay parity, 1st in Patiala on March 12

JAC convenor Dr Rajinder Singh and co-conveners Dr Gurcharan Singh and Dr Puneet Malhotra said the entry scale of veterinary officers was reduced from Rs 56,100 to 47,600 by the previous government.

bhagwant mann, vet protest rally, indian expressChief Minister Bhagwant Mann hands over an appointment letter to a veterinary officer. Photo sourcde: BhagwantMann)

Hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed appointment letters to 315 veterinary officers, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Vets announced to hold zone-level protest rallies throughout the state seeking pay parity. While lauding the Mann government for giving appointment letters, the JAC said that the pay parity was disturbed during the previous government but even after taking up the issue, it was not restored.

Despite repeated memorandums to the incumbent government “against this gross injustice”, this issue was still unresolved. Consequently, the JAC will hold first zonal protest rally at Patiala on March 12, in which the entire veterinary fraternity will participate in large numbers. The leaders of the action committee urged the CM to intervene on this issue immediately so that the widespread anger and unrest among their cadre can be ended.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:52 IST
