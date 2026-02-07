Veteran Packet flyers of IAF gather in Chandigarh for biannual meet

Veteran pilots and navigators who flew the C-119G Packets have gathered in Chandigarh for their biannual meet where they exchanged notes of flying the iconic aircraft in various operational theatres.

Around 92 retired IAF officers, their wives and kin arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday for their meet during which they will also visit the Air Force Station, Chandigarh, to rekindle old memories.

Among those attending this meet are Air Marshal B K Pandey (retd), former Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Kak (retd), a well-known strategic and air warfare specialist, and Air Vice-Marshal H P Singh (retd), who was awarded the Vir Chakra while flying Packets in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.