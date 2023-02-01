Punjab: Veteran Left leader, teachers’ rights activist Tarlochan Rana dies, donates body to PGI for research

Punjab’s veteran Leftist, teachers’ rights and trade union activist Tarlochan Singh Rana died at Ivy Hospital in Mohali, Tuesday.

He was 91. His body will be handed over to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, Wednesday by his family, as per his wish.

Rana’s son Navtej Singh said that his father was unwell for some days and was admitted to Mohali hospital around 12 days ago.

Rana was associated with the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), a breakaway faction of CPI (M). “As per his wish, we will be donating his body for medical research to PGIMER on Wednesday. The body will be wrapped in the RMPI flag,” said Navtej.

The president of Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) and Government Teachers Union, Punjab, for over 30 years, Rana was known for his lifelong struggle for rights of teachers, labourers and other workers. Born in 1931, he started as a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) qualified government primary teacher in 1951 and was promoted as block primary education officer (BPEO). After retiring as BPEO in 1989, he continued his struggle for rights of teachers and other employees.

Rana was the face behind the agitation of teachers demanding dearness allowance and implementation of Kothari Education Commission report, which recommended respectable salary and pay parity for teachers of all categories. “Punjab implemented the commission recommendations after a long struggle led by my father,” said Navtej.

Prof Lal Singh penned a biography of Rana titled ‘Mulazam, adhyaapak tey jamaati sangharsh da nibhai yoddha– Sathi Tarlochan Singh Rana.’ He wrote that Rana dedicated more than 40 years of his life to fight for rights of teachers, employees and other workers without any fear. He led innumerable protests and agitations demanding dignity for the working class.

A native of Kishanpura village of Ropar district, Rana was currently living in Mohali.

He is survived by wife Manjit Kaur, a retired government school teacher, and three children– a son and two daughters. His wife is widely credited for being a constant support in his agitations throughout his career.