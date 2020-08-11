Vet body seeks combined vaccine for animals on Haryana pattern

(Representational Image)

Impressed with the success of the combined vaccination programme introduced by the Haryana government for animals in 2019, the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has urged the central government to launch a similar programme across the country.

According to association president Dr Chirantan Kadian, the combined vaccine of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) was found to be highly effective in Haryana as no outbreak has been observed so far of HS and FMD after administration of this vaccine in bovines of the state till date since March 2019.

In a representation to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh, the association has also sought introduction of National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and National Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) across the country.

The representation has also sought filling up of all vacant posts of veterinary cadre including veterinary officers which is must for monitoring and effective vaccination. This is a must for supervision of vaccination, sera surveillance and effective implementation of NAIP. Seeking creation of a specialised force of vaccinators, Kadian says the success of the polio programme is due to creation of a specialised force and involvement of administration and public. “The provision has already been made in the scheme for specialised force of vaccinators but needs to be implemented with commitment and a cue can be taken from the concept of ‘Kisan Mitras’ as planned by the Haryana government,” he added.

