Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Very dense fog forecast for Chandigarh in next 48 hours: MeT

Very dense fog along with cold conditions were forecast for Chandigarh in the next 48 hours, including Chirstmas day, on Sunday.

The weather department said that dense to very dense fog in many places is likely to continue over Chandigarh in early hours of December 25 and thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets is likely to continue over these sub-divisions, including Punjab and Haryana, for four subsequent days.

The weather department said cold to severe cold conditions are likely in Chandigarh during the next 24 hours and cold day conditions during subsequent 24 hours over the region.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:50:20 am
While You Were Asleep: Pele fights with faith in hospital, Joao Felix set to leave Atletico Madrid, Mourinho linked with Portugal’s job

