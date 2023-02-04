scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Verka hikes rates, standard milk to cost Rs 3/l more

According to Verka officials, the rate of 500 millilitres of standard milk has been revised from Rs 29 to Rs 30.

The revised prices will come into effect from Saturday. (Express Photo)

Verka hiked the rates of milk on Friday. The revised prices will come into effect from Saturday.

For 1 litre pack of standard milk, the rate has been revised from Rs 57 to Rs 60, while for 1.5-litre pack, the rate has been revised from Rs 83 to Rs 89.

For 500 ml pack of full cream milk, the rate is revised from Rs 29 to Rs 33, while the rate for 1 litre pack is revised from Rs 60 to Rs 66. For 1.5-litre pack of full cream milk, the consumers will now have to pay Rs 98 instead of Rs 93.

For double toned milk, the rate of 500 ml pack has been revised from Rs 23 to Rs 24, while for 6-litre pack, the rate has been revised from Rs 258 to Rs 273.
Verka has revised the rate of 500 ml pack of toned milk from Rs 26 to Rs 27. For 1 litre pack, the new rate will be Rs 54 instead of Rs 51.

For skimmed milk, the rate of 500 ml pack has been revised from Rs 21 to Rs 22.

For 1 litre pack of cow milk, the rate has been revised from Rs 75 to Rs 80 and for 500 ml, the rate has been revised from Rs 27 to Rs 28.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 01:51 IST
